Volunteers needed for tree planting event in Mercedes

By next weekend, the Kennedy Collier Park in Mercedes is going to look a bit different.

HEB awarded the city a $5,000 grant to plant new trees and other plants at the park.

The city is in need of volunteers. Anyone interested is asked to bring their own shovel and gloves.

The event is on Saturday, April 27 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. To sign up, click here.