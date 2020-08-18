Volunteers Needed to Clean Christmas Decorations From Veteran Grave Sites

WESLACO – Volunteers are needed to help clean Christmas decorations left at military grave sites.

Members of Wreaths Across America left Christmas wreaths at about 900 grave sites last month.

Now, the organization says they need help cleaning them up.

The collection of the wreaths will take place on Jan. 9.

Wreaths Across America Location Coordinator, Leonore Combs, says they need about five trucks to collect the wreaths.

"We'll just move them down to the sidewalk and then somebody with a pick-up truck and a little trailer behind it will help us collect them, and we'll put them in the cemetery dumpster," he says.

For more information, visit the City of Harlingen Veteran’s Outreach website.