Voter Registration Lists to be Purged in All Texas Counties

WESLACO – All counties in Texas will be cleaning out voter registration lists as the state completes a purge.

Residents have until Nov. 30 to confirm their residence and prevent their registration from being canceled.

Those who haven’t voted in county or state elections since October of 2016 could have their registration canceled.

"All they would have to do, if you still reside in Cameron County, you would just have to submit a new registration and a new application to register it's all it takes just a couple of minutes to fill it out and get yourself re-enrolled," says Cameron County Elections Administrator Remi Garza.

