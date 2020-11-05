Voters reject Sharyland ISD bond propositions

Voters on Tuesday rejected two Sharyland ISD propositions that would have allowed the school district to borrow $40 million for construction projects.

Proposition "A" would have allowed the Sharyland Independent School District to borrow $34 million to renovate Sharyland High School, the Sharyland Advanced Academic Academy and John H. Shary Elementary School.

Proposition "B" would have allowed the district to borrow $6 million to rebuild its Central Administration Building, which was partially condemned by the city in 2016.

If approved, Sharyland ISD would have increased the property tax rate to repay the debt.

The district estimated the property tax increase would cost the owner of a $200,000 home an extra $61.80 annually.

"At the end of the day, we respect the community," said Superintendent Maria Vidaurri. "We put it out there, that's how these bond issues work. I guess they work like that for a reason. It's up to the community to decide whether this is the right time to move forward with those kind of projects. So the public spoke: They voted no."