VP Mike Pence Visits Hidalgo Port of Entry

MCALLEN – The 48th U.S. Vice President is visiting the Rio Grande Valley to meet with border law enforcement agencies.

Air Force Two landed at McAllen Miller International Airport around 3 p.m. Friday.

According to his itinerary, VP Mike Pence’s first stop was to meet officials at the Hidalgo International Bridge.

He is scheduled to take a tour around the port of entry, a boat tour along the Rio Grande River and to have a roundtable discussion about immigration issues.

The vice president was accompanied by Second Lady Karen Pence, U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security Kirstjen Nielsen and U.S. Senator Ted Cruz.

Multiple law enforcement agencies, including the Secret Service, were present during the VP's visit.

The VP is set to return to the McAllen airport for take-off to Dallas late Friday afternoon.