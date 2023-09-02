x

VP Pence to Visit Valley Law Enforcement over Immigration Is

WESLACO – U.S. Vice President Mike Pence will be in the Rio Grande Valley on Friday.

The Secret Service and Office of the Vice President confirmed the visit.

The White House says Pence will be meeting with local law enforcement and U.S. Customs and Border Protection about immigration issues.

Air Force Two is expected to land in McAllen at McCreery Aviation.

