Waiver to protect DHS to proceed with border wall construction in Starr County
RIO GRANDE CITY – The Department of Homeland Security published a waiver which will give the government specific protection in Starr County to continue work on the border wall. The
On Tuesday, DHS claimed rights to a waiver, giving it the right to bypass previously established environmental laws in order to build more portions of the wall.
Advocates says many areas along the Rio Grande in the county are protected to keep endangered wildlife safe.
