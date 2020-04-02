x

walk on watch party

Related Story

EDINBURG - Walk-On's Sports Bistreaux in Edinburg hosting watch parties all week for the WAC Tournament.

Wednesday afternoon was the first as the women took on New Mexico State.

News
Walk On's Hosting WAC Tournament Watch Parties
Walk On's Hosting WAC Tournament Watch Parties
EDINBURG - Walk-On's Sports Bistreaux in Edinburg hosting watch parties all week for the WAC Tournament. Wednesday afternoon was... More >>
3 weeks ago Wednesday, March 11 2020 Mar 11, 2020 Wednesday, March 11, 2020 10:48:00 PM CDT March 11, 2020
Radar
7 Days