Walk Through at New Venue
EDINBURG - A new venue for sports and entertainment in the Valley is ready to open in Edinburg. Fans got a sneak peak at the long-awaited Bert Ogden Arena on Sunday. CHANNEL 5's Ruben Juarez has the details.
