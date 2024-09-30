x

Walk Through at New Venue

EDINBURG - A new venue for sports and entertainment in the Valley is ready to open in Edinburg.  Fans got a sneak peak at the long-awaited Bert Ogden Arena on Sunday.  CHANNEL 5's Ruben Juarez has the details.

6 years ago Sunday, August 26 2018 Aug 26, 2018 Sunday, August 26, 2018 10:22:45 PM CDT August 26, 2018
