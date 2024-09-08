'Wallace And Gromit' se estrena en Netflix
Related Story
Lacey Chabert presenta un reality inspirador. "Celebrations With Lacey Chabert" muestra a la actriz y filántropa organizando grandes fiestas sorpresa para personas que generan impactos positivos.
Chabert dice que todos los episodios la hicieron llorar.
"Celebrations With Lacey Chabert" se estrena el martes en el nuevamente relanzado servicio de streaming "Hallmark Plus".
En otras noticias, conozca a "Norbort", el más reciente acompañante de los favoritos de la animación stop-motion "Wallace And Gromit".
El "Gnomo Inteligente" tiene un papel clave en su próxima aventura, "Wallace And Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl", que se estrena el próximo mes en el festival del Instituto de Cine Estadounidense de Los Angeles.
La película también estará disponible en Netflix en diciembre.
News
News Video
-
INSIDE LOOK: Mexican officials hope to capture loose tiger in Reynosa
-
One man dead in officer-involved shooting in Weslaco
-
Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024: Breezy shower, temps in the 90s
-
First & Goal: Highlights from Friday, Sept. 6, 2024
-
Historic theater in Mission to remain open due to assistance program