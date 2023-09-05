Walmart, Sam's Club to begin distributing authorized COVID-19 antiviral medication
Walmart and Sam's Club pharmacies will begin dispensing the authorized COVID-19 antiviral medication, Paxlovid, and Molnupiravir, across Texas through the US Federal Retail Pharmacy therapeutics program starting Dec. 30.
Medication is only available with a prescription from a healthcare provider.
Customers and healthcare providers can visit www.walmart.com/covidmedication to find the nearest store or a club carrying the medication.
Officials say since the COVID-19 antiviral medication is prescribed to people with the virus, the pills will only be available at Walmart and Sam's Club by curbside pick-up or via the drive-thru pharmacy windows.
For more information, visit www.walmart.com/covidmedication.
