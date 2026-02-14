Warehouse fire destroys three homes in Bayview

A warehouse fire spread to three neighboring homes in the city of Bayview, according to Cameron County Fire Marshal Juan Martinez.

The fire was reported at 1 p.m. at a commercial warehouse on San Ramon Road and Old Port Road.

By 6 p.m., the fire had been contained and crews were putting out hotspots.

According to fire officials, the warehouse was fully engulfed in flames when crews arrived, and several grass fires started afterward.

Three homes were destroyed by the fire, but no injuries or deaths have been reported.

The cause of the fire is not known.