Warehouse renovation will expand Pawradise Dog Rescue and Sanctuary in La Grulla

A rescue group is expanding to help more animals thanks to a partnership between the city of La Grulla and Starr County.

Pawradise Dog Rescue and Sanctuary will get a new building with 25 kennels for rescued and injured dogs. La Grulla owns the building, and will let the county renovate it for Pawradise to use.

Stray animals roam the streets across the Rio Grande Valley. Yvonne Vera, a La Victoria resident, said the problem is worse in Starr County.

"Right now, there is a huge problem with neglected and abandoned dogs. They are overpopulated and people ultimately don't care," Vera said.

Vera is taking care of 15 dogs she picked up from the side of the road. She volunteers at animal rescues when she can.

The rescue group Pawradise houses dogs that were either surrendered or rescued. The new building, located at 66 Johnson Street, will help the group separate dogs with contagious illnesses from healthy animals.

"We can keep on this quarantine section," Pawradise Dog Rescue and Sanctuary Founder Gloria Gonzalez said. "Once they get transported to Pawradise, they will be cleaned and cleared to roam free."

Starr County Precinct Three and La Grulla recently signed a memorandum of understanding for the project.

Vera hopes the new project gets more animals off the streets and adopted. She also hopes it will attract more volunteers to help out.

"I am happy that Gloria is getting this facility. We all need to come together because it is hard for one person to do this and this is all volunteer work," Vera said.

Renovations in the warehouse are expected to start this week.

