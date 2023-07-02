x

Warming Center in Weslaco Open Friday

WESLACO – A local church says they're opening their doors tomorrow to provide a warming station for anyone in need on Friday night.

Pastor Steven Parker of First Baptist Church in Weslaco says his church is partnering with the city of Weslaco to provide a warm shelter due to the rain and cold wind expected.

The pastor says anyone with a photo ID is welcome inside to escape the cold temperatures.

4 years ago Thursday, February 07 2019 Feb 7, 2019 Thursday, February 07, 2019 2:58:00 PM CST February 07, 2019
