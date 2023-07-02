Warming Center in Weslaco Open Friday
WESLACO – A local church says they're opening their doors tomorrow to provide a warming station for anyone in need on Friday night.
Pastor Steven Parker of First Baptist Church in Weslaco says his church is partnering with the city of Weslaco to provide a warm shelter due to the rain and cold wind expected.
The pastor says anyone with a photo ID is welcome inside to escape the cold temperatures.
