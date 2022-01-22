Warming shelters open ahead of freezing weather

Officials are opening warm shelters as a cold front pushes through the Rio Grande Valley on Thursday and into the weekend.

Cameron County

Harlingen (Loaves and Fishes)

Space is available at Loaves and Fishes Shelter located at 514 South E. St. You will be tested for COVID and a mask is required. Cots and blankets provided. Bring your own billow if you want. 956-423-1014.

Hidalgo County

City of Edinburg

To prepare for the expected severe cold weather, the Dustin Michael Sekula Memorial Library has been activated as a warming center. It is currently open to residents needing a warm place to stay for the night. The warming center hours have been extended and will remain open on Friday. Residents will have access to the library’s WIFI and have the ability to charge their electronic devices. They are asked to bring their own bedding, medication, non-perishable food and snacks. We highly encourage those utilizing the warming center to practice COVID safe protocols such as social distancing and wearing facial coverings. *We apologize but no pets allowed. If you have any questions, you can call the City Helpline at (956)259-HELP or dial 3-1-1.

City of Mission

The City of Mission is opening a warming center at the Mission Parks & Recreation building located at 721 N. Bryan Road. The center will be open at 5 p.m. Thursday through Friday morning at 10 a.m. Residents are asked to pack a blanket, pillow, medication, personal identification, toiletry items and snacks. The temporary shelter will adhere to COVID-19 safety protocols. Face masks are recommended. There will also be expanded space to allow for physical distancing. If they’re able to, citizens are asked to call and pre-register at 956.580.8670.

City of Mercedes

The City of Mercedes will be opening a warming shelter Thursday January 22, 2022 from 6 p.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday. You must bring your own blanket, pillow, food snacks, and overnight medication (if needed).

The shelter will be at Mercedes Safe Room Community Recreation Center located at 1202 N Vermont, Mercedes Tx 78570.

For more information call the Mercedes Communications Department at (956) 565-3102.

City of Pharr

Those seeking warmth ahead of the inclement weather forecasted for Thursday evening can find it at the city of Pharr.

The city announced they will be opening a warming shelter at the Development Research Center. Located on 850 W. Dicker Road, the shelter will open Thursday, Jan. 20 at 5 p.m. and close on Friday, Jan. 21 at 8 a.m.

Space will be limited on a first-come, first-served bases. Cots will be provided but those using the shelter must bring their own blankets, pillows, food and snacks and any prescription medication they need.

Pets are not allowed and face masks are required. Temperature checks and other COVID-19 safety protocols will also be in place.

Starr County

Rio Grande City

Due to expected freezing temperatures, residents may take shelter at Casa De Esperanza located at 804 E. Ringgold St. from 8 p.m. Thursday to 12 p.m. Friday. Please bring blankets, pillows, and toiletry essentials. Cots will be provided. For questions, call the fire department at 956-487-5312.

Roma

Due to Winter Storm warnings, the 229th District Attorney's Office and the Crime Victim Center will have open an emergency shelter at Old A.S. Canavan Elementary located at 1334 4th St. in Roma, Texas.

The shelter will be operational from Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022 at 5 p.m. until Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022 at 5 p.m. Food, water, and living amenities are available at the shelter. If possible, please bring your pillows and blankets. If you require assistance, call the following numbers:

Roma Fire Department

The Roma Fire Department will be open as a shelter from Thursday 20th to Saturday 22nd.