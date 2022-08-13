Water being restored on South Padre Island after crews fix water leak
Water service is being restored after it was shut off "for an extended period of time" on South Padre Island as crews repaired a water leak, the Laguna Madre Water District said Wednesday.
The repair was completed, but water pressure will be low for at least two hours as crews flush the water lines, the company stated.
South Padre Island as a whole was affected by the shutoff.
Some areas experienced low water pressure or no water at all, the water district said. Pressure will gradually return to normal.
Customers with questions are asked to call the LMWD at 956-943-2626.
