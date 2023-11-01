Water Interruption to Affect 300 BPUB Customers

BROWNSVILLE – Hundreds of customers in Brownsville will experience water service interruption Wednesday night.

Brownsville Public Utilities Board crews will be replacing water valves to maintain the city’s water infrastructure, according to a press release issued out this morning.

The outage will impact Besterio Middle School, Aiken Elementary School, Alameda Drive, La Plaza Drive, Sevilla Drive, Granada Drive, Miramar Drive, Rosedal Drive, Laguna Drive, Monaco Drive, Cordoba Drive, La Posada Drive, Ancira Drive, Del Prado Drive, Oasis Drive, Victoria Drive and Taxco Drive.

The shutoff is expected to start Wednesday at 9 p.m. and last until 6 a.m. Thursday.

If you have any questions, you can call BPUB at 956-983-6300.