Water Issue in Boca Chica Village Under Investigation

BOCA CHICA VILLAGE – The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality is investigating the issue of the use of non-potable water in Boca Chica Village.

Last month, CHANNEL 5 NEWS reported about people consuming the water.

TCEQ said non-potable water is not for human consumption.

For years, Cameron County Public Works has transported water in tanker trucks to people in Boca Chica Village because the area has no water lines.

The TCEQ said it’s now providing technical assistance to Cameron County regarding the matter.