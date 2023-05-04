Water Outage in Brownsville to Affect 300 Residents

BROWNSVILLE – Hundreds of households in Brownsville will have their water shut off temporarily Wednesday night.

The areas affected include Lago Vista and Summer Hill Subdivision.

Brownsville Public Utility Board crews will tie in a new water line.

The water will be shut off from 11:30 p.m. to 6 a.m.

BPUB says about 300 customers will be affected; others may experience a loss in pressure.