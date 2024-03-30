Water rate hikes proposed in Harlingen

Residents met with officials during a Thursday meeting to discuss proposed water and sewage rate increases for Harlingen Waterworks System customers.

The proposed rate increases — which would be phased in over a period of five years — will depend on water consumption.

A household using 3 thousand gallons of water could see their rate increase from $30.55 to as much as $39.51 by January 2025.

If approved, rate changes would take effect immediately.

The Harlingen Water Works System says the rate hikes are needed to address aging infrastructure like pipelines and treatment plant equipment.

“When you look at just regular operations and this capital improvement plan we need to undertake, there's just no way we're going to be able to maintain the level of service that we have without paying for it through a higher rate,” Harlingen Water Works System General Manager Tim Skoglund said.

The proposed rate increase must be approved by the Harlingen City Commission, which could vote on the issue in April.

Watch the video above for the full story.