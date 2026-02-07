Water resources set for upgrades in Santa Rosa
Santa Rosa city officials are using $9.5 million to upgrade water resources.
They plan to use that money to replace the city's water tower with one that holds 200,000 gallons and is double the size of the current tower.
The money will also be used to replace a ground storage water tank with one with a longer life span.
"We're also going to build a reservoir behind it, which is going to hold 1.5 million gallons of raw water. Water that can be treated by our water plant so then we can push that water out to our citizens," Santa Rosa Mayor Jaime Quiroga said.
Quiroga says the upgrades are needed for population growth in the city.
The projects are expected to start in August.
