Water service resumes in La Joya, boil water notice to go into effect
Water service is back on in the city of La Joya following a main water line break, according to city manager Leonardo Olivares.
One of the main water lines on 6th and Leo streets that connect the water tower to the city broke, Olivares said.
Because water levels temporarily fell below 20 PSI, the city of La Joya is issuing a boil water notice, Olivares said.
Olivares added that the weather maybe have shifted the pipe, causing it to break.
Channel 5 News has a crew heading to the scene. Check back for updates.
