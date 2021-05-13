‘We have to be strong:’ Family grieves for loved one killed in Edinburg crash

According to his family, Victor Bazan Jr.’s life was just beginning when he was killed in a crash earlier this week.

Police say Tyrone Amos was driving the wrong way on north Expressway 281 when he drove head-on into a pick-up truck, setting off a five-car collision that resulted in Bazan Jr.’s death on Tuesday, May 4.

Bazan Jr.’s family is facing the unimaginable task of making funeral plans.

"He uh, didn't make it…we all have to be strong,” Victor Bazan, Bazan Jr.’s father, said. “For one reason or another it just happens to be that way."

His father tried to remain stoic as he talked about his son, his namesake and the plans he had. He said his son was on his way to Austin that morning for his first day of orientation at his new job.

"My son still had his whole life in front of him,” Victor Bazan said. “He barely had found his true love - and was planning on getting married."

Victor Bazan Jr.’s sister – Rose – recalled how her brother would light up the room.

"He knew how to make everybody laugh with his jokes. My brother was everything to me, we went through a lot of stuff together,” Rose Bazan said. “"So, it's something really hard that my life's going to be changed forever because he's not gonna be with me no more."

Tyrone Amos currently remains in the Hidalgo County jail on a $400,000 bond after he was charged with two counts of intoxication assault and one count of intoxication manslaughter.