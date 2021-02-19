'We need electricity for everything': Rio Grande Valley going on two days without power

There hasn’t been electricity inside the Ybarra house for almost two days now.

Everything inside Flora Ybarra’s refrigerator is now spoiled. Food being spoiled is just one issue. A trip to the grocery store on Tuesday wasn’t very successful, either.

"There's nothing left,” Ybarra said. “There's no meat, there's no water. It's totally empty."

Thankfully, Ybarra’s husband purchased a gas stove a few months ago. The Ybarra’s consider themselves lucky. They know others in the community may not have a gas stove or grill to cook on.

But the family has lost some of its tiny members due to the power outage.

"We've lost a couple of fish because they don't have air filter to keep them alive and we're just worried about them, as well,” Ybarra said. “We need electricity for everything."