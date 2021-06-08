‘We need help here:’ Flood water surrounds Palmview neighborhood

As a mother of three young kids, Aurora Garcia worries about her children - and her father who is legally blind and needs dialysis three times a week.

Garcia is struggling to get her father to his dialysis appointment as their home is still surrounded by standing water from this week’s storm.

"I'm coming out to speak for the disabled and for the children, and we need help here," Garcia said. "With this flood and everything, how can I do my part with my father? He's wheelchair bound now…I just want him to go safely to his treatment; he needs the treatment. He's fighting for his life every day."

The standing water is what residents on Bentsen Center Drive in Palmview are dealing with as waves created by passing cars go into people’s properties.

Valeria Rodriguez also lives on this street. She says she had to miss work out of fear that her car would get stuck in the water.

"I don't think it's fair that we pay high taxes,” Rodriguez said. “Maybe not all of it goes to public works but there's money going there and we don't see any changes."

Garcia said the city of Palmview offered to help get her father to his dialysis appointment and sent trucks to start pumping out the water. But from past experience, Garcia expects her neighborhood to look like this for the next few days.

Channel 5 News reached out to Palmview officials but weren’t able to reach them this weekend.