'We're ready:' Sea Turtle Inc. prepares for rescue of cold-stunned turtles
As cold weather moves into South Texas, one non-profit organization is getting ready for what could become a rescue emergency.
According to Sea Turtle Inc. CEO Wendy Knight, sea turtles get cold-stunned when the water temperature drops below 50°F degrees. This causes the sea turtles to stop swimming and risk drowning.
“Because they are cold, their body is not responding to their natural instincts,” Knight said.
Knight said Sea Turtle Inc. is closely monitoring the weather and preparing for a possible cold stun event, similar to the 2021 freeze.
“Sea Turtle Inc. responded to the largest cold-stun event in recorded history and treated more than 5,556 sea turtles in eight short days,” Knight said.
That experience shaped how they prepare today, Knight said.
Sea Turtle Inc. said they've ensured staff are on standby and are educating the public online.
They've also prepared generators for possible power outages.
“We learned from the 2021 storm we need to prepare to be without power,” Knight said.
Even Sea turtle Inc.’s new facility was designed with a major cold-stun event in mind.
“If we were to have the 2021 cold stun event happen again, we're ready to house all of those animals on our own property in this facility, in our education facility, and in our research facility,” Knight said.
The help doesn’t stop with Sea Turtle Inc.
The organization is asking the public to help by watching for cold stunned turtles and reporting sightings by calling 956-243-4361.
Watch the video above for the full story.
