x

Weather Causing Flight Delays in the Valley

Related Story

MCALLEN – The snowy weather has affected some flights leaving the Rio Grande Valley. Some of them were even canceled.

Some flights, incoming and outbound, scheduled for Friday afternoon were delayed at the McAllen Miller International.

All of the delays are due to the cold front that has blanketed most of the U.S.

People are asked to contact their local airline to get the very latest on their flight before leaving for the airport.

News
Weather Causing Flight Delays in the Valley
Weather Causing Flight Delays in the Valley
MCALLEN – The snowy weather has affected some flights leaving the Rio Grande Valley. Some of them were even canceled.... More >>
4 years ago Friday, December 08 2017 Dec 8, 2017 Friday, December 08, 2017 12:42:05 PM CST December 08, 2017
Radar
7 Days