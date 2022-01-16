Weather Causing Flight Delays in the Valley
MCALLEN – The snowy weather has affected some flights leaving the Rio Grande Valley. Some of them were even canceled.
Some flights, incoming and outbound, scheduled for Friday afternoon were delayed at the McAllen Miller International.
All of the delays are due to the cold front that has blanketed most of the U.S.
People are asked to contact their local airline to get the very latest on their flight before leaving for the airport.
