Weather conditions to continue increasing the risk of wildfires

Dry air and gusty winds will keep the fire risk high in the area.

Those conditions made it hard for firefighters to battle a Tuesday fire that burned 120 acres in Sullivan City.

RELATED: Large brush fire in Sullivan City contained, officials say

First Warn Five Meteorologist Alan Shoemaker said that while the Valley isn’t in a full-blown drought like the one from last year, wildfire conditions are still heightened.

Meteorologists say the Valley will probably experience dry weather off and on until May, but there are things that can be done to try to minimize your fire danger.

"If you're planning to do anything outdoors that involves something that can spark a fire, whether it be welding or driving your car over dry grass, parking it somewhere and the engine is still hot, just watch all those things," Shoemaker said.

Sullivan City Fire Chief Jesus Martinez also offered advice.

"Avoid burning trash, leaves and brush on dry and windy days," Martinez said.

First responders are encouraging people to check with their county officials to see if there are any burn permits activated for the community.

Watch the video above for the full story.