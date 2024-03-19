Wednesday 10pm Weather

Home
Two students detained following threat at Grulla Middle School
Two students were detained following an investigation into an alleged terroristic threat at Grulla Middle School, according to a statement made Tuesday from campus principal Rene...
Progreso mayor remains in federal custody on drug trafficking charges
Progreso Mayor Gerardo Alanis will remain in federal...
EXPLAINER: First day of Spring
Spring has arrived, but it is not set...
Weather
EXPLAINER: First day of Spring
Spring has arrived, but it is not set to officially start until 10:06 p.m. Tuesday night. The Spring outlook is set to be a little bit...
Tuesday, March 19, 2024: Mostly cloudy, temps in the 60s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Monday, March 18, 2024: Breezy, t-storms, temps in the 70s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Sports
UTRGV Athletics, head men's basketball coach part ways
The University of Texas Rio Grande has announced they have parted ways with Head Men's Basketball Coach Matt Figger. UTRGV Vice President and Director of...
RGV Vipers big week ahead after dropping to 8th place
EDINBURG, Texas -- RGV Vipers dropped to 15-12...
UTRGV avoids sweep against Seattle U
BELLEVUE, Wash. – The University of Texas Rio...
Community
Pump Patrol: Monday, March 18, 2024
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com . Make sure to include your name, location,...
Pump Patrol: Friday, March 15, 2024
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
Zoo Guest: Savanna the bearded dragon
Noticias RGV
Detienen a dos estudiantes tras amenaza en colegio de Grulla
Dos estudiantes fueron detenidos tras una investigación sobre una supuesta amenaza terrorista en la Escuela Intermedia Grulla, según una declaración hecha el martes desde el campus....
La Entrevista: Exposición de salud en Mercedes
Marie Martínez, coordinadora de eventos de 'RGV Promotions'...
La Entrevista: UTRGV de Brownsville organiza una feria de salud
André Arredondo, estudiante de UTRGV y Luz María...
Take 5
Submit a Tip
Wednesday 10pm Weather
News Video
Progreso mayor to stay in federal custody, faces drug trafficking charges
EXPLAINER: First day of Spring
Elderly couple lose mobile home in fire in San Juan
Mission police identify officer involved in weekend officer-involved shooting
Bayou Brewfest set for Saturday in Edinburg
Sports Video
UTRGV avoids sweep against Seattle U
RGV Vipers big week ahead after dropping to 8th place
Donna North Powerlifting eyes state THSPA title
Brownsville Porter & Lopez share District 32-5A title
McHi's Arney reaches 600 career win mark