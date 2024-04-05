Wednesday, April 3, 2024: Nice and breezy, temps in the 80s
Related Story
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone.
You can also follow our KRGV First Warn 5 Weather team on Facebook and Twitter.
News
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can... More >>
News Video
-
ICE: Migrants found squatting with weapons in New York home crossed into...
-
Attorney: Family calling for investigation into Edinburg CISD coach
-
San Juan police chief: Driver in fatal road rage crash was under...
-
Truck drivers experience traffic congestion at Brownsville international bridges
-
Prescription Health: How to live to be 100 and love it