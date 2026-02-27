x

Wednesday, Feb. 25, 2026: Windy and sunny, temps in the 80s

Related Story

Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. 

You can also follow our KRGV First Warn 5 Weather team on Facebook and Twitter

News
Wednesday, Feb. 25, 2026: Windy and sunny,...
Wednesday, Feb. 25, 2026: Windy and sunny, temps in the 80s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can... More >>
2 days ago Wednesday, February 25 2026 Feb 25, 2026 Wednesday, February 25, 2026 9:11:00 AM CST February 25, 2026
Radar
7 Days