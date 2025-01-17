Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2025: Cloudy, cool, drizzle, temps in the 50s
Related Story
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone.
You can also follow our KRGV First Warn 5 Weather team on Facebook and Twitter.
News
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can... More >>
Sports Video
-
South Padre Island becomes 'Official Island Escape' of Austin FC
-
Nikki Rowe HS Garcia twins sign to play baseball at San Jacinto...
-
Daniel Lopez signs Letter of Intent with Sol Russ State University
-
Economedes shines in 3-0 win over Harlingen
-
Lawrence Johnson clutch bucket leads Edinburg past Weslaco