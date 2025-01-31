x

Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2025: Showers, windy, warm, temps in the 70s

Related Story

Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. 

You can also follow our KRGV First Warn 5 Weather team on Facebook and Twitter

News
Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2025: Showers, windy, warm,...
Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2025: Showers, windy, warm, temps in the 70s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can... More >>
2 days ago Wednesday, January 29 2025 Jan 29, 2025 Wednesday, January 29, 2025 6:45:00 AM CST January 29, 2025
Radar
7 Days