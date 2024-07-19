x

Wednesday, July 3, 2024: Breezy and hot, temps in the 90s

Related Story

Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. 

You can also follow our KRGV First Warn 5 Weather team on Facebook and Twitter

News
Wednesday, July 3, 2024: Breezy and hot,...
Wednesday, July 3, 2024: Breezy and hot, temps in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can... More >>
2 weeks ago Wednesday, July 03 2024 Jul 3, 2024 Wednesday, July 03, 2024 9:10:00 AM CDT July 03, 2024
Radar
7 Days