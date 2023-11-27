Wednesday Last Day to Claim $2M Lottery Ticket

Home
Duo involved in hit-and-run with DPS patrol unit arrested
Authorities have arrested the two suspects accused of hitting a Department of Public Safety patrol unit in a hit-and-run. RELATED STORY: DPS trooper hospitalized following...
Woman accused in Los Fresnos church fire identified
The Cameron County fire marshal has identified the...
Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023: Scattered rain storm, temps in the 60s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023: Scattered rain storm, temps in the 60s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can also follow our KRGV First Warn...
Friday, Nov. 24, 2023: Cloudy with temperatures in the 70s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Thursday, Nov. 23, 2023: Cool temperatures with rainy morning
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Brownsville Chargers beat PSJA North Raiders in regional semifinals
In a rematch of last year’s regional semifinals, PSJA North Raiders faced off against the Brownsville Chargers on Friday. In a shocking upset, the Raiders...
WATCH: High school football regional semi-finals preview
The regular football season may be over, but...
Wilmer Cabrera Out as RGVFC Toros Head Coach
EDINBURG - After three seasons, and two playoff...
Pump Patrol: Wednesday, Nov. 22, 2023
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com . Make sure to include your name, location,...
Zoo guest: Savannah the bearded dragon
Pump Patrol: Thursday, Nov. 16 , 2023
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
Migrantes en busca de asilo reflexionan sobre el Día de Acción de Gracias
Mientras algunos inmigrantes están a punto de cruzar hacia los Estados Unidos de manera legal, hay otros que les toca seguir esperando al lado mexicano. ...
Bomberos de Brownsville celebran día de acción de gracias
No todos pudieron disfrutar el día de acción...
La Entrevista: Sweet Tulip Pastries brinda postres por pedido
Esther la dueña de Sweet Tulip Pastries informa...
Wednesday Last Day to Claim $2M Lottery Ticket
Duo involved in hit-and-run with DPS patrol unit arrested
Woman accused in Los Fresnos church fire identified
Shop owners take part in Small Business Saturday
Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023: Scattered rain storm, temps in the 60s
Valley shoppers flock to La Plaza Mall for Black Friday deals
Brownsville Chargers beat PSJA North Raiders in regional semi-finals
Economedes' Quiñonez fights multiple battles on mat to All-American status
Wilmer Cabrera Out as Toros Head Coach
Coffee with Coaches: Weslaco head coach Roy Stroman
First & Goal : Area Round Part Two