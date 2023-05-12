x

Wednesday, May 10, 2023: Stray shower, temps in the 90s

Related Story

Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. 

You can also follow our KRGV First Warn 5 Weather team on Facebook and Twitter

News
Wednesday, May 10, 2023: Stray shower, temps...
Wednesday, May 10, 2023: Stray shower, temps in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can... More >>
1 day ago Wednesday, May 10 2023 May 10, 2023 Wednesday, May 10, 2023 8:45:00 AM CDT May 10, 2023
Radar
7 Days