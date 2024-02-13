Wednesday's Weather - Noon
News Video
-
Brownsville community voices pollution concerns surrounding nearby refinery
-
Brownsville police search for missing teen, last seen in San Benito
-
Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2024: Partly cloudy, temps in the 70s
-
DPS, Texas General Land Office partner up to boost border security in...
-
State leaders discuss progress since taking over Fronton Island
Sports Video
-
Weslaco GBB Coach Fino reflects on 500 career win mark ahead of...
-
Brothers face off in high school boys basketball highlights 2/9/24
-
RGV now with 7 spots for State 7-on-7 Football Qualifiers
-
Coach Soto hoping to improve goalkeeping skills in the Valley
-
Edinburg North's Leal Signs Letter of Intent with Texas A&M