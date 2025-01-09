x

Weslaco boys basketball defeats McAllen in nailbiter, Pioneer girls take down Vela

By: Daniella Hernandez

Related Story

Highlights from some of the top games around the valley on Tuesday, January 7th.

News
Weslaco boys basketball defeats McAllen in nailbiter,...
Weslaco boys basketball defeats McAllen in nailbiter, Pioneer girls take down Vela
Highlights from some of the top games around the valley on Tuesday, January 7th. More >>
1 day ago Tuesday, January 07 2025 Jan 7, 2025 Tuesday, January 07, 2025 9:50:00 PM CST January 07, 2025
Radar
7 Days