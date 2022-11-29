Weslaco Chamber of Commerce seeks nominees for best holiday spirit
It is the perfect time to show off the holiday spirit for those who live or have a business in Weslaco.
The Weslaco Chamber of Commerce opened their holiday lights nomination form.
You can nominate yourself, a neighbor, or a local business that you think has gone all out with their holiday décor.
The deadline to submit your nomination is Dec. 9.
Click here to fill out the form.
