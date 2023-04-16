Weslaco church prepares care packages for Valley health care workers

The First Baptist Church in Weslaco is working to help health care workers amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The church started packing close to 500 care packages for health care workers including Gatorade, hand sanitizers, Chapstick, lotion and letters of prayer.

Pastor Steven Parker says the church is excited for the opportunity to give back to the frontline workers fighting against the coronavirus.

Anyone wanting to get involved and help with the care packages can call the Weslaco First Baptist Church at 956-968-9585.

