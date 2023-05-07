Weslaco Cinco de Mayo celebration raising funds for school district's fine arts department

The Weslaco Independent School district’s ballet folklórico team — Danzantes Del Valle — participated in the city’s Cinco de Mayo festival.

The celebration will showcase the talents of the district's fine arts department.

“We work really hard for this, and it's really exciting for us to all go out and show our talent to everyone,” Sonia Velasquez said.

The city is holding the event at the newly renovated La Plazita Park.

“We're trying to bring some of that magic back with all the students at WISD, different grades that are going to perform and showcase what they're learning and showcasing the culture,” Weslaco Mayor David Suarez said.

A portion of the money raised from booths selling food, games and arts and crafts will go back to Weslaco ISD’s fine arts department.

Watch the video above for the full story.