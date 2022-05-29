x

Weslaco Falls in Regional Final

Related Story

CORPUS CHRISTI - The Weslaco Panthers nearly ended the O'Connor Panthers 24 game win streak with a rally in the 7th inning on Friday. However, the would be tying runner was tagged out on a dash for home for the final out of the game giving the 7-6 victory on Friday and series win to O'Connor.

Weslaco was eliminated 2-0 after they also lost Game 1 on Thursday 5-1.

Highlights and post game reaction from Katia Reyes and Jules Garcia are in the video above. 

News
Weslaco Rallies in Final Frame But Falls...
Weslaco Rallies in Final Frame But Falls in Regional Final to O'Connor
CORPUS CHRISTI - The Weslaco Panthers nearly ended the O'Connor Panthers 24 game win streak with a rally in the... More >>
1 day ago Friday, May 27 2022 May 27, 2022 Friday, May 27, 2022 10:15:00 PM CDT May 27, 2022
Radar
7 Days