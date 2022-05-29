Weslaco Falls in Regional Final
CORPUS CHRISTI - The Weslaco Panthers nearly ended the O'Connor Panthers 24 game win streak with a rally in the 7th inning on Friday. However, the would be tying runner was tagged out on a dash for home for the final out of the game giving the 7-6 victory on Friday and series win to O'Connor.
Weslaco was eliminated 2-0 after they also lost Game 1 on Thursday 5-1.
Highlights and post game reaction from Katia Reyes and Jules Garcia are in the video above.
