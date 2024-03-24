Weslaco feed store donating cattle feed for ranchers affected by Texas Panhandle wildfires
Related Story
A Weslaco feed store is sending two tons of cattle feed to ranchers in the Texas Panhandle affected by the largest wildfire in the state.
The wildfire broke out earlier this month and burned more than 1 million acres of land, killing two people and countless livestock.
Moreno's Feed & Pet Store said they’re willing to give more to ranchers if needed.
“Because so many people are not directly involved with agriculture anymore, they don't realize the impact this situation has and could have on us as a nation, the state, or even the region,” Moreno's Feed & Pet Store sales Manager Bryan Battice said.
A total of 22 tons of donated feed from Central and south Texas is heading to the panhandle.
News
A Weslaco feed store is sending two tons of cattle feed to ranchers in the Texas Panhandle affected by the... More >>
News Video
-
UTRGV expanding cancer research with $6 million grant
-
Cameron County man convicted on child sex abuse charges sentenced to 25...
-
Progreso mayor accused of storing, packaging narcotics in middle school
-
San Benito fire chief: Shed fire causes severe smoke damage to home
-
Sunday, March 24, 2024: Windy and warm, temps in the 80s
Sports Video
-
Brownsville Jubilee ready to make strides in postseason
-
Golden Boot Galvan
-
McAllen Memorial goes undefeated en route to District 31-5A title
-
Western Athletic Conference acknowledges UTRGV exiting the conference in a release
-
UTRGV announces new name for the Vaqueros stadium, after Vackar family