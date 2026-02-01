Weslaco Fire Department unveils new $1.6 million fire engine

The Weslaco Fire Department has a new fire truck.

Rescue 1 is a heavy rescue pumper that cost the city $1.6 million.

The fire department said Rescue 1 will help address the growing demands in the city, and it's capable of carrying all the equipment needed for all emergency calls.

“The crew on this truck will have all the equipment from hazmat, diving, water rescues, high angle, trench rescue, and all firefighting capabilities,” Weslaco Fire Chief Antonio Lopez said.

The department now has a total of eight fire engines in its fleet.