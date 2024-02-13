x

Weslaco GBB Coach Fino reflects on 500 career win mark ahead of playoffs

WESLACO, Texas -- Weslaco Girls Basketball Head Coach Griselda Fino eclipsed the 500 career win mark this season.

She reflected on hitting that milestone as her No. 1 seed Lady Panthers head into the playoffs this week.

