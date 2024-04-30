Weslaco Girls Going Guard Heavy

WESLACO – The Pantherettes are getting ready for the season by hitting the weight room. Weslaco lost six seniors from last year’s team that reached the sweet 16. All of them were post players.

“We can’t create size,” said head coach Griselda Fino. “We can’t make that happen. So what we have to do is basically see the kids that we have and try to put them in positions to be successful. If that means we have to go with five guards, that’s what we have to do.”

The guard spot is their strength. The three returning starters from last year’s team play the in the backcourt.

“We’re going to work as a team this year,” said junior guard Jada Lopez. “We might be undersized. We have five guards and we have a bunch of guards. Just guard heavy this year. Just going to be real fast and real smooth this year.”

“This year since we don’t have that much size I’m probably going to be down low some of the time depending on the plays that we run,” said senior guard Bree Pena. “Since I’m a senior I’m going to be one of the leaders on the court. Guiding everyone and executing and doing whatever we can do win.”

The Pantherettes’ first game is November 9 against PSJA.