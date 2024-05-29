x

Weslaco High & Harlingen South Softball Regional Final Highlights 5-27

By: Brandon Benitez

SAN ANTONIO, Texas -- Weslaco High is back to the UIL Softball State Tournament (last appearance in 2016) after winning against San Antonio Brennan in the Regional Finals. Harlingen South making it for the first time to the UIL Softball State Tournament after their win against Liberty Hill. 

Click on the video above to watch the highlights of the Regional Finals. 

