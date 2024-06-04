Weslaco High Lady Panthers win 11-9 in 6A softball state championship

The Weslaco High Lady Panthers softball team are now state champions.

The Lady Panthers went up against Waco Midway Saturday in the 6A softball UIL State Championship.

WHAT A FINISH!!! FROM DOWN 9-3 ENTERING THe B7TH TO A WALK OFF GRAND SLAM FROM ANDREA ORTIZ

WESLACO WINS 11-9 FOR THE UIL 6A STATE CHAMPIONSHIP pic.twitter.com/GbttAIrSQv — Brandon Benitez (@BranitezSports) June 1, 2024

This marks a milestone for the Rio Grande Valley, as the Lady Panthers become the first ever softball state champions for the area.

On Friday, the Lady Panthers and the Harlingen South Lady Hawks became the first Valley teams to make it to the state championship.

The Melissa Cardinals beat the Harlingen South Lady Hawks 8-0 in the Saturday 5A state softball championship

Watch the video below for reactions from the Weslaco High Lady Panthers