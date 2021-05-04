Weslaco High School Putting Final Touches On New Fieldhouse
WESLACO - With the high school football season around the corner, the Weslaco Panthers are preparing to move into a brand new fieldhouse.
CHANNEL 5's Erica Ross has our report.
