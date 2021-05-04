x

Weslaco High School Putting Final Touches On New Fieldhouse

Related Story

WESLACO - With the high school football season around the corner, the Weslaco Panthers are preparing to move into a brand new fieldhouse. 

CHANNEL 5's Erica Ross has our report.

News
Weslaco High School Putting Final Touches On...
Weslaco High School Putting Final Touches On New Fieldhouse
WESLACO - With the high school football season around the corner, the Weslaco Panthers are preparing to move into a... More >>
1 year ago Friday, July 12 2019 Jul 12, 2019 Friday, July 12, 2019 6:14:00 PM CDT July 12, 2019
Radar
7 Days