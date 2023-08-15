Weslaco ISD athletes to compete at the State Games of America in 2024

A group of Weslaco Independent School District athletes are preparing for the State Games of America. Their high scores at the Games of Texas in Brownsville qualified them for the national competition.

Nine Weslaco ISD track and field athletes have one year to prepare and train for the competition.

They all qualified at the Games of Texas in Brownsville. The games ran from July 27 through July 30

Thousands of amateur athletes from all over the state and Mexico competed in different sporting events like basketball, boxing, soccer, swimming and track and field.

Jacob Ramirez is one of the nine Weslaco ISD track and field athletes who qualified for nationals. He says this was his first time participating at the Game of Texas, and he's been doing track and field for two years.

"I can't believe it, you know. It was time and effort that I've been putting in and finally paid off right and thanks to my coach and thanks to my family and all that they got me here, and you know I'm happy about that," Ramirez said.

Ramirez says his score in the high jump event is what qualified him for the national competition. He says the next step for him is to prepare mentally and physically for the upcoming national competition.

The State Games of America will be held in San Diego, California next July.